KARNES COUNTY – The third confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported by Karnes County Emergency Management Coordinator and Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik.
“I got the call around 2:30 p.m. today,” Dupnik said April 13 at 3:20 p.m.
“It’s a county resident, but they are isolating themselves outside of the county. The case is associated with travel outside of Texas, but within the United States.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke issued a Declaration of Public Health Emergency and extended this Declaration from March 23 to April 22.
According to a press release by Judge Hedtke, Karnes County and its partners have worked to be prepared for the spread of COVID-19 and anticipated that may have a case of coronavirus due to our proximity to other cases.
“Everyone should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, practice social distancing and stay at home unless you are shopping for essentials and/or seeking medical assistance,” Dupnik said.
“Given the increases in community exposure spread throughout the United States all individuals are at some risk of exposures to COVID-19.”
The first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Karnes County have since recovered.