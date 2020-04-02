LIVE OAK COUNTY – As of April 2, there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Live Oak County, according to County Judge Jim Huff.
The first coronavirus case in the county was confirmed Monday, March 30.
“The individual was self-quarantined and monitored by our active health department,” Judge Huff said.
The second case was confirmed Wednesday, April 1.
The third case was confirmed Thursday, April 2.
“Someone had been traveling and self-quarantined immediately after return,” Judge Huff said.
“It us under control and being quarantined and observation.”
According to the Texas Department of Health & Human Services website, citizens can protect themselves by following the guidelines:
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer, according to dshs.state.tx.us. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.
DSHS has additional information on the COVID-19 for the public, health care professionals, health departments and labs at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
There is a current stay home order for Live Oak County citizens until April 14.