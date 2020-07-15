KARNES CITY – The 2nd Annual Drive Thru Backpack Giveaway for the Toys for Karnes County Tots is set for July 18.
The event is at 210 W. Calvert St., the annex building behind the courthouse.
This year, the event will be a drive-thru where parents and students pick up the packages in their vehicles.
“Last year we did it in the park and had everything lined up next to the picnic tables,” Monica Quintanilla said. “This year, we will do a drive thru system. We will start along Calvert Street at the entrance of the annex building.”
Free backpacks for students of all grade levels will be distributed.
Students are required to be present at the event and all Karnes County children are welcome.
For more information, contact Daisy Villanueva at 830-780-4373, or Monica Quintanilla at 830-780-2320.
