Villareal to run opposed for first time in two-terms

After two three-year terms on the Runge Independent School District Board of Trustees, Board President Sandy Villarreal is staring down the barrel of her first runoff against Erma Gonzales.
“I’ve been on the board for 6 years,” Villareal said. “I retired in 2016 and ran for the board in 2017. I haven’t had anyone run against me during those two terms so I've never had to campaign.”
24 of Villareal’s 40 years as an educator were spent as a teacher or principal at Runge ISD.
“I think every board needs a variety of backgrounds, but I think having an education background is beneficial,” Villareal said. “We need educators on the board.”
As acting School Board President she is no stranger to the problems facing the district.
“There is so much going on in the district right now,”Villareal said. “I would really like to focus on our attendance because we do have a truancy problem. There are a lot of things that Mr. Dominguez is doing that I encourage and support and hopefully those attendance rates improve.”
Last week the Villareal and the Runge ISD Board of Trustees approved a four-day week for the 2023-2024 school year.
“I really want to see how it works out and be available to talk to people about it and help them to understand why we did what we did,” Villareal said. “Hopefully I’ll be on the board when we start up. Then we’ll see the good things and the bad things and we can look at it at the end of next year and see whether it is a good thing or we need to do something different or go back to the old schedule. That’s what I want to be a part of. I’d hate to approve the four day week and then say ‘Well you handle it. I hope it works well’.”
Villareal is also in the process of hosting town hall meetings for Runge citizens who would like to be more informed about the district’s happenings.
“We’re also just now starting a town hall meeting,” Villareal said. “Anyone ins the community is invited. We’re going to be talking about Lone Star Governance and the goals that we set for ourselves and the superintendent and the students so that the community really knows what our focus is. We’re going to try and get the word out more, so I would like to be around to continue getting those going.”
Villareal is the Runge Chamber of Commerce Vice President and a member of the library board. Both her sons graduated from Runge, and she has two grandchildren who are new Yellowjackets.
“Runge is where my heart is,” Villareal said. “I’m not originally from here, but it's home.”
Early voting in Runge is April 24 – 28 and May 1 – 2 from 7:00 am – 4 pm at Runge City Hall.