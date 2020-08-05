KARNES CITY – For nearly 50 years, Vivian’s Victorian Country has been a staple for citizens looking for floral arrangements.
Owner Vivian Janysek has experienced many ups and downs during that time, but her doors remained open when COVID-19 hit.
“It has been business as usual,” Vivian said. “The summer months are slow for us unless we have funerals.”
And while providing floral arrangements for families dealing with funerals is more than disheartening.
“The worst thing is the funerals,” Vivian said. “Especially with the casket pieces. At the beginning, nobody was ordering flowers because many didn’t want to have an arrangement that nobody could see at the time. We wanted to help them out, but some just didn’t even have a casket.”
With current COVID-19 regulations customers must wear face masks/coverings while shopping in the boutique, which Vivian has expanded safety precautions to her delivery service.
“We have to take precautions when we deliver,” Vivian said. “We don’t have any contact with customers on deliveries. We leave the order on the porch to remain as safe as possible. We have always been careful what we do regardless of what’s going on.”
With the expansion of different clothing lines inside the boutique has helped, along with focusing on over the phone sales.
“Most of our business is through the phone,” Vivian said. “We have had a lot of people come in and shop for our men’s clothes since we added more. But the majority of our business for floral arrangements are over the phone.”
Despite remaining open during previously imposed stay-at-home orders, the boutique briefly shortened its hours.
“At the beginning we cut the hours for a little bit,” Vivian said. “But now we are almost back to regular hours. It all depends on how much work there is here.”
With the upcoming school year rapidly approaching, the staff is prepared for the increase in business.
“Fall is coming for all of the decorations people want,” Vivian said. “We make silk bushes for cemeteries and those are popular. We go to extremes to help our customers out. We can’t complain because God has been with me for a long time.”
Vivian’s Victorian Country is located off 219 E Calvert Ave. and closed on Sundays.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.