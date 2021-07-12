The future of the Escondido Creek Parkway, including the park’s ownership and long term upkeep was the subject of a recent Kenedy City Council workshop that lasted nearly an hour and a half.
Kenedy city leaders and representatives of the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) focused on ways to ensure the park remains a well-maintained centerpiece of the community for decades to come.
Stephen Graham, assistant general manager of SARA, noted that in 2018 the river authority had been given a 99-year lease to operate the park, but in discussions with the Escondido Creek Oversight Committee there were concerns about potential termination clauses that could be activated at some point that could change responsibility for the park’s oversight and upkeep.
“The question is how do we firm up our commitment for the park with the city of Kenedy,” he said.
He suggested the possibility that the land where the park is located be given to the river authority with the idea that if it does not continue to serve as a park, ownership of the property would revert back to the city.
Gaylon Oehlke, a member of the SARA board of directors and Escondido Creek Oversight Committee who played a key role in helping get a SARA park in Kenedy, noted that he has lived in Kenedy since 1978 and has been a SARA board member for 17 years.
He said he wants to make sure SARA remains committed to maintaining the park decades from now. He said other property which SARA operates and spends a significant sum of money on at Calaveras Lake was called into question since SARA does not own the property. That led to Oehlke’s concern about the potential future of Escondido Creek Parkway.
“It scared me,” he said. “Some whippersnapper could get on the SARA board 20 years from now and say, ‘Why are we spending money down there in Kenedy on that Escondido Creek Parkway ... when we don’t even own it?’
“So we’re proposing that the property be deeded to SARA and it’s not a power struggle. I’ve got as much allegiance to the city of Kenedy as I do to SARA. I’ve been here longer. I think it’s just the best way – with the reversion that if we don’t operate it as a park that it reverts totally back to the city of Kenedy.”
Oehlke said the reason he got SARA involved in helping to develop a park in Kenedy is that it had numerous parks in Bexar County, two in Wilson County and one in Goliad County.
“When visiting the other parks, I thought about how great it would be to have a SARA park in Karnes County,” he said.
Since its inception, about $7.5 million has been dedicated for the park.
“We kept adding things because people kept asking,” Oehlke said. “They wanted an amphitheater, they wanted a pavilion, they wanted a skate park, they wanted a splash pad and so we tried to raise money and we managed to do it – I don’t know how we did it, but we managed to do it.
“After doing all that we want to do everything possible so it will last as long as possible for the community. Having it a SARA park would fit better into our picture of being a community park. It’s in Kenedy, we can’t move it. You’ve got it in Kenedy no matter what we do and we don’t want to move it.”
Mayor Joe Baker said he appreciated the work that had been done to make the park a reality.
“I want to thank you and Kathy (Oehlke’s wife) and the river authority for bringing this beautiful park to Kenedy, Texas,” he said. “I think it’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen happen to the city and I’ve lived here about 25 years myself.”
Baker said he understood Oehlke’s concerns about a future board member questioning SARA’s commitment to spending significant sums of money to care for Escondido Creek Parkway if the river authority did not own the park.
“It makes a lot of sense to me,” he said. “If you own something you’re much more inclined to take care of it for the long haul than if it’s just a 99-year lease or something you can get out of at some point.
“I personally can’t see a downside to deeding the property to the river authority. It’s one less thing for the city to take care of and we have a lot on our plate right now with the sports complex and a variety of other projects that are happening. It’s going to help ensure the long term upkeep of this beautiful park.”
Kenedy City Administrator William Linn also expressed his admiration for the park.
“Mr. Oehlke, what you and the folks at the San Antonio River Authority did with this park is nothing shy of amazing,” he said. “It’s beautiful. I’ve been all over the country and I can tell you I have not seen a park this beautiful before and I’ve seen some pretty beautiful parks in my time. Thank you for your efforts and what you did to bring this here not just for the residents of Kenedy but for the residents of Karnes County.”
Kenedy leaders and SARA representatives agreed to continue working together to ensure the park remains a place for local residents and visitors to enjoy and to maintain its long term preservation.
