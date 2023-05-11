The Texas Senate successfully passed 26 of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s 30 priority bills for the 88th legislative session. Four of the bills, Senate Bills 15, 16, 17 and 18, make-up what Patrick calls “the strongest pushback on woke policies in higher education nationwide.”
“The Texas Senate has now passed the strongest pushback on woke policies in higher education nationwide,” Patrick said. “For far too long, academia has been poisoned by woke policies and faculty seeking to indoctrinate our students. Professors did not believe we would push back on their advances, but they were wrong. Students should be taught how to think critically, not what to think.”
Senate Bills 15, 16, 17 and 18 prohibits men from participating in women’s college sports in Texas, bans the teaching of CRT at Texas universities, bans the establishment or maintenance of DEI offices and hiring practices at Texas universities and prohibits general academic institutions of higher education from granting an employee tenure or any kind of permanent employment status, respectively.
“The Texas Senate has now drawn a line in the sand and stated loud and clear that these woke policies will not be tolerated in Texas,” Patrick said. “I look forward to the swift passage of these bills through the Texas House.”
The 88th Legislative session began on Jan. 10 and will adjourn on May 29. The bills passed since January call to bring the ten commandments and prayer back to schools, add natural gas plants, end child gender modification, secure the border and many other things. The 26 bills passed at the time publication are as follows:
Senate Bill 1 – State Budget
Senate Bill 2 – Restoring Illegal Voting to a Felony
Senate Bill 3 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $70,000
Senate Bill 4 – Adding Additional Property Tax Relief
Senate Bill 5 – Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption
Senate Bill 6 – Adding New Natural Gas Plants
Senate Bill 7 – Continuing to Improve the Texas Grid
Senate Bill 8 – Empowering Parental Rights – Including School Choice
Senate Bill 9 – Teacher Pay Raise – Empowering Teacher Rights
Senate Bill 10 – Supplemental Funding for Retired Educators
Senate Bill 12 – Banning Children’s Exposure to Drag Shows
Senate Bill 13 – Protecting Children from Obscene Books in School Libraries
Senate Bill 14 – Ending Child Gender Modification
Senate Bill 15 – Protecting Women’s College Sports
Senate Bill 16 – Banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Texas Universities
Senate Bill 19 – Creating the Texas University Fund
Senate Bill 20 – Removing District Attorneys Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law
Senate Bill 21 – Removing Judges Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law
Senate Bill 22 – Assisting Rural Law Enforcement Funding – Increasing Pay and Needed Equipment
Senate Bill 23 – Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime
Senate Bill 24 – Thriving Texas Families Act
Senate Bill 25 – Creating New Scholarships for Nursing Students
Senate Bill 26 – Expanding Local Mental Health Care Access Through Innovation and Accountability
Senate Bill 28 – Addressing Texas’ Future Water Needs
Senate Bill 29 – Banning Local COVID-19 Mandates
Senate Bill 30 – Supplemental Budget
A deeper dive into local impact of certain bills will be featured in future editions of The Progress and the Karnes Countywide.