We’re all in this seemingly endless coronavirus pandemic together.
Although we’ve seen fewer people in the past six weeks than in any other time in our lives, we’ve been in touch by internet and phone with many friends and family members, including some in Spain, Italy, France, Iceland, Mexico, Canada and Brazil. It appears that much of the world is experiencing the same kind of social isolation we are.
Tilo Sámano, the friend whose home I stayed in for almost every summer trip to Cuernavaca with students, reports that they are “encerrados en casa”—“shut in at home” — just like all the rest of us.
Sidda Gunnarsdottir, the American Field Service exchange student from Iceland who stayed with my friend Nancy Jostes Adams during our senior year at A.C. Jones High School, is spending some of her time at home cleaning out closets. “I didn’t know I had so much stuff!” she commented.
Charo Sánchez, my friend in Cádiz, Spain, who helped arrange exchange visits for her high school students and mine in 2000, is working with her husband to classify and catalog the books in their large home library. She said, at the end of March, that she thought they would need at least two months to complete the task. At this point, it looks like they may be able to finish.
Thankfully, an Italian friend in Turin, Giovanni Fruci, reported that he and his family are in good health, unlike many northern Italians who have been victims of the disease.
Adriana Macedo, our friend in Southern Brazil, is now taking her graduate literature course online, like most American university students.
Cristi Pérez, our AFS exchange student daughter from Colombia who now lives in Montreal, Canada, is working at home for Air Canada, while her children do schoolwork on the internet.
Marie Demaisson, in Lille, France, says their lockdown is so severe that she is not allowed to go more than one kilometer from home, so she can’t water plants for her daughter, who can’t get home from Belgium because of the restrictions.
Confined to her small apartment in Atlanta, Georgia, where she is assistant organist for the Cathedral of Christ the King, our Korean friend Su-Ryeon Ji can practice on her organ, so she has music for her companion.
In Pennsylvania, grandchildren Ray and Ana Bondy celebrated their 16th and 12th birthdays on April 13 and 16, respectively. Limited to family celebrations, they made special food requests. Ray wanted steak—and a pound cake, made by my mother’s recipe which she made countless times to share. He got to help cook the steak, and Mariana complied with his cake request.
Ana, who loves to bake, decided to make her own cake from scratch: a vanilla cake with lemon curd filling, topped with raspberries. She labored four hours over her masterpiece, then happily shared it with the family.
They both study and turn in school assignments online but have time to connect with friends, too. Ray talks, texts and communicates through Instagram, while Ana enjoys virtual visits with her friends via Zoom.
Both kids now have a Cuernavaca connection. Vania Sernas, daughter of my good friend Dalel Cortés, is tutoring them in Spanish through Skype a couple of times each week. Ana is practicing her conversational skills, and Ray is reviewing for his oral Advanced Placement exam in Spanish, which he will take online in May.
If any readers are interested in studying and/or practicing Spanish online, they can get in touch with Vania and Dalel at pregunta@imeccuernavaca.com.mx.
Mariana is finishing the semester with her Spanish students at Dickinson College, with one of their cats as a teaching assistant. For a recent class session, one student introduced another cat, while a second presented her dog—a conversational opportunity not available in regular classes!
Daughter Elena is on a research sabbatical from Wayne State University in Detroit this semester, but she has attended and made presentations at a couple of virtual conferences. For both, she was impeccably dressed from the waist up, with athletic shoes and colorful socks on her feet and legs, which aren’t visible on Zoom.
She, Eddie and Marj Slesak, Eddie’s mom, are all growing vegetables from seeds in their homes, getting ready to plant soon after May 15, the last average freeze date in the Detroit area. My Beeville friends with vegetable gardens probably have tomatoes that will ripen by that date!
Our ornithologist and bird-loving friends have been reporting by email the interesting migrating birds they are watching. So far, most of those birds have not made stops at our feeders.
I’ve been researching the two last stories for my Chesnutt family history book, reading all the letters Uncle Fred wrote home from the army base in Topeka, Kansas, where he was an airplane mechanic during World War II. In the collection of letters my grandmother saved are also many very old greeting cards that I do not plan to keep. If anyone is interested, I’ll gladly share!
One of the most enjoyable “house arrest” activities for us has been virtual family gatherings by Zoom. We’re happy our technology has kept us connected with family and friends around the world during our coronavirus isolation.