“So this is Moore Park,” said Ward 2 Beeville City Councilman Benny Puente Jr. beaming with pride. “This is where I grew up and this is our next project.”
Puente, who has served his community on the council since 2018, has been more vocal about the importance of keeping yards clean and his efforts to do so.
“This is something I don’t understand,” he said. “It’s your responsibility to cut your grass, trim your tress and clean out your fence. Help your neighbors. Help the elderly woman down your street. If you know a property is being neglected, cut that grass too.”
Puente said he receives numerous calls, texts, e-mails and Facebook messages from people looking for help for different issues and tries his best to point them in the right direction if he can’t take care of the problem on his own.
“This is our home,” he said. “Nothing is going to change unless we do it ourselves and work together. It’s not about wards and pointing fingers. It’s about being that spark in the community that influences others to help out and little by little bring our city back to life.”
As the city’s seal coat project begins, Puente said with the help of the community, the streets can be scraped and cleared and ready to be coated.
“It’s definitely a community effort,” he said. “I don’t care if just one person or 100 people show up. We’re cleaning up Moore St. and taking care of these issues one by one.”
Brad Truxaw, owner of Truxaw Rentals, has generously donated the use of his equipment – free of charge – for Puente’s upcoming cleanup day event on July 24.
“I’m asking for people to come with their weed eaters and help me out,” Puente said. “I’m planning on getting a scraper, trailers, and will provide the trash bags and water. Please come out and bring your shovels and shears so we can cut this 3-foot grass and clear the drainage areas.”
Puente pointed out the brush around a stop sign, blocking the view and making it harder for driver’s to see oncoming traffic.
“We going to mow all that down and take care of it,” said Puente. “No excuses. The more people show up the easier it will be and I look forward to working with my community and letting them now how much I love my city.”
The cleanup day will focus on the area around Moore Park, including up Moore St., from State Highway 202 Business to Emily Drive.
Puente hopes that he and determined citizens will pick up trash, scrape vegetation from the street, as well as tree-trimming and cleaning out drainage areas that often get clogged and make it hard for water to drain off the streets, creating flooding problems during rainy weather.
“No it’s not common to see commissioners and councilmen out there mowing lawns but it has to start somewhere,” he said. “We’re leaders of the community and we’re trying to balance this 2022 budget with everything going up. We all have full time jobs and families but we made a commitment to our community and I’m doing my best for them.”
Puente acknowledged Precinct 1 Commissioner Kristofer Linney’s effort throughout the year to clean up and said he hopes to see Linney at his clean-up day as well.
“Linney has definitely been the spark in our community to get us going in cleaning up and fixing issues on the ground,” he said. “He has a heart of gold and I appreciate all his effort. I hope I can lead my ward and we can follow in those footsteps and be there for each other and cleanup the city.”
As of April 9, the local Dollar General donated 12 dozen cases of water and Matthew Silvas, owner of Kino’s BBQ, offered to provide volunteers lunch.
