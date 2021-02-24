Community service is a long-time passion for Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss, a lifelong local resident of Karnes County who has devoted much of his life to helping to improve the community.
He was first elected to the Karnes City City Council in 2001, and before that served as a Karnes City Independent School District trustee.
“I’ve lived in Karnes County all my life,” Skloss said. “I grew up in Pawelekville and my wife (Margie) and I moved to Karnes City when we got married in 1970, and I’ve been here ever since.”
He did have an opportunity to take a job in Houston early in his career, but chose to stay in Karnes County.
Skloss and Margie raised three children in the community: Deanna Wiatrek, who is now a counselor at Karnes City Junior High; Derek, who is defensive coordinator for the Floresville High School football team and the school’s golf coach; and Dustin, who works in New Braunfels.
Skloss’ career included a 42-year tenure with the Karnes Electric Co-Op Inc., which covers a 12-county area in South Texas, with 25 of those years spent as general manager.
“I was in the right place at the right time to become general manager of the co-op,” Skloss said.
During that busy career, Skloss found time to serve on the KCISD school board from 1983 to 1992. His service on the city council has included being mayor pro tem from 2005 to 2014 and serving four terms as mayor.
He retired from the co-op on June 30, 2015, and for the last 10 years of his tenure he was also president of the board of directors for the San Miguel Electric Co-Op.
Despite staying busy with his job, Skloss said it was encouragement from community members that led to him running for election to the city council in 2001.
“I had a couple of citizens approach me about running and I didn’t really think I’d stay as long as I have,” he said. “At that time I didn’t even think about becoming mayor. One thing led to another and here I am. In my retirement years I’ve been able to keep being active in the community.”
Among the challenges Skloss has seen over the years as a citizen and as a community leader has been the recurring cycle of ups and downs for the local economy.
“We went through good times and difficult times way before the current oil boom,” he said. “We had a uranium boom from the mid 1960s to the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, all those plants shut down. Then in the mid 1990s we had the Austin chalk oilfield boom and it lasted two or three years. Finally, the Eagle Ford Shale boom came about around 2010 or 2011 and that experienced a downturn as well.”
With the price of oil beginning to recover after plummeting in 2020 (Skloss noted it had risen to $56 per barrel at the time he was interviewed), Karnes City, the county and South Texas may see another economic boost.
“The problem in those times when the local economy is not experiencing a boom is that there haven’t been a lot of job opportunities in the area, so a lot of our younger people have moved to San Antonio or other places for jobs. Because of our location, Karnes City is kind of like an island. We aren’t close enough to Victoria, Corpus Christi or San Antonio that most people would want to commute. But some people don’t mind the drive and we are beginning to see a lot of jobs in San Patricio County that are close enough for people to drive to.”
With more regional job opportunities and the potential of an economic rebound locally, Skloss said he sees growth potential for the rural areas of South Texas, which includes Karnes City.
The economic benefits from local oil production have also helped boost city improvements.
“When I first got on the council we did not have a lot of funds for city projects,” Skloss said. “As a result of the Eagle Ford we’ve been able to do new things. We’ve made a lot of improvements and have been able to enhance our park, which I think it’s important. It gives our youth — and everyone else — a place where people can go and enjoy themselves.”
The city is working on plans to improve the walking trail at the park, and has received a $60,000 grant from the San Antonio River Authority to assist with the work. A gazebo is also planned for the park.
The city is also continuing to work on a strategic plan which was put together in 2017 that includes street improvements.
“My experience has been when we struggled financially there were a lot of projects we haven’t been able to do because of a shortage of funds, but hopefully we will be able to do a lot of things to improve our community,” Skloss said.
“The biggest challenge we have is with housing. It’s been hard to bring in developers to build new houses here. It’s been a big hurdle to overcome to be able to get additional housing in our city.
“We have applied for and been approved for a revitalization grant for downtown, and we’re hoping with the revitalization we will be able to attract new businesses to our community. It’s always been hard to attract new businesses, and it’s even harder now with the situation we’re in with COVID.”
Despite the obstacles, Karnes City has the potential to reap the rewards from its location and steady oil production in the area.
“That should help us, and my two main goals are to secure additional housing, which would also help us to attract new businesses,” Skloss said. Those two go hand in hand, and we have a very good school district here that should help with those goals.”
Skloss remembers a thriving community in Pawelekville when he was growing up with multiple stores, and he wants to ensure that Karnes City continues to grow.
“I’m really proud to be a part of this city,” he said. “We have a good group of employees who do a great job for us, and we have people dedicated to doing their best for our community. It’s great to be a part of that.”
