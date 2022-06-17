The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce will host its 101st annual banquet on Friday, June 17.
The Fiesta Blanca y Caliente, a white hat party, will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 605 Karnes St.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 each.
A ticket purchase includes a catered meal provided by chamber member, 5D Steakhouse - Kenedy, with beverages and a special dessert provided by The Flour Shop.
The chamber stated it is excited to recognize outstanding members of its organization as well as members of the community during the program and annual report that evening. This event represents an opportunity for the chamber to showcase the work of the past year but to highlight where the organization is poised for the year to come.
The event includes dancing with live music presented by area favorite, The Emotions Band.
Chamber officials said that with the limited number of tickets available, it is not possible to hold tickets for those hoping to do so. Instead, the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served and paid basis only. There are only 150 tickets available.
RSVP is required for the event, according to the chamber.
White dress attire is encouraged but not required.