KENEDY – The Kenedy ISD board implements Positive Behavior Interventions Program, along with several items after its monthly board meeting Sept. 16.
The KISD formed a committee last year for a Positive Behavior Interventions program, which will focus to help positively influence students.
“Improving school climate was one of the four focus areas identified by the board last year as areas for improvement,” KISD Superintendent Diana Barrera Ugarte said.
“We gathered a strategic planning committee last year and developed a plan of action for this.
“This committee will meet to continue the work of seeing the plan to fruition, along with training and community engagement.”
The ISD will implement a new Small Bites Nutritional Program at the elementary school only.
The KISD seeks to partner with Coastal Bend College to implement a dual credit program.
“We signed a motion of understanding with Coastal Bend College and must be approved by the board,” Ugarte said.
The ISD signed an interlocal agreement with the city of Kenedy to add a student resource officer.
“The city will advertise for the position and we will take part in the interview process with the city,” Ugarte said.
“The officer will be an employee of the city and work for us 75 percent of the year, so we will pay 75 percent of the salary.
“We will use an existing Kenedy Police Department vehicle for the first year at no cost to the district, but we will pay for fuel.”
The ISD discussed the new sports complex for baseball and softball for the 2019-2020 school year.
“The district is dependent on the city for baseball and softball fields,” Barrera said.
“The city will share project timelines with us when they have new information.”
A contingency plan was also discussed about the new sports complex.
“We will need to reach out to a neighboring district to schedule games at its fields to prepare for the upcoming season,” Ugarte said.
“We are researching options for practice fields for our girls and boys.
“Since there is a chance the fields will not be ready in time to practice for the new season, we need to have a contingency plan ready to go.
“We are exploring options and have not committed to anything yet.”
The next KISD board meeting will be held Oct. 21.