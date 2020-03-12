Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Feb. 24-29, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. D 4H Gus Tips-Runge 1 (SA) D4, operated by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,749 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 1 mile southeast of Runge. Daily production was 9,366 mcf of natural gas and 801 bbl of oil.
The No. D 5H Gus Tips-Runge 1 (SA) D5, operated by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,960 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 1 mile southeast of Runge. Daily production was 3,799 mcf of natural gas and 520.2 bbl of oil.
The No. D 5H Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D5, operated by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,713 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 0.91 miles southwest of Runge. Daily production was 6,382 mcf of natural gas and 454.9 bbl of oil.
The No. D 7H Neller-Runge 1-Runge 2 (SA) D7, operated by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,750 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 0.91 miles southwest of Runge. Daily production was 4,244 mcf of natural gas and 348.3 bbl of oil.
The No. D 6H Neller-Runge 2 (SA) D6, operated by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,500 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 0.91 miles southwest of Runge. Daily production was 6,227 mcf of natural gas and 406.9 bbl of oil.
The No. D 4H Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D4, operated by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,900 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) and Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) fields, 0.91 miles southwest of Runge. Daily production was 3,991 mcf of natural gas and 543.2 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Brysch-Kitchen USW B, operated by Burlington Resources O & G Co LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 23,272 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.6 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production was 6,470 mcf of natural gas and 3,618 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Brysch-Kitchen USW C, operated by Burlington Resources O & G Co LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 23,457 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.6 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production was 4,290 mcf of natural gas and 2,170 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW C, operated by Burlington Resources O & G Co LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,646 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.7 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production was 1,467 mcf of natural gas and 1,707 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
The No. 1H Good Phelan, operated by Rosewood Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,318 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6 miles north of Whitsett. Daily production was 3,909 mcf of natural gas and 865 bbl of oil.
The No. 2H Good Phelan, operated by Rosewood Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,568 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6 miles north of Whitsett. Daily production was 3,824 mcf of natural gas and 1,066 bbl of oil.
The No. 44H Three Sisters 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,510 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 7 miles northwest of Three Rivers. Daily production was 4,839 mcf of natural gas and 2,088.4 bbl of oil.
McMullen County
The No. 2 Milestone SWD, operated by EVX Midstream Partners LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.5 miles west of Tilden. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 2V STS D, operated by Sierra Resources, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled 6,500 feet directionally in the Little Alamo (6200) field, 19.5 miles southwest of Tilden. Daily production was 0 mcf of natural gas and 29 bbl of oil.
Nueces County
The No. 2 Harlan, operated by C & B Exploration, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Agua Dulce (Pfluger, Lo.) field, 3.5 miles northwest of Driscoll. Daily production was 25 mcf of natural gas and 38 bbl of oil.
Refugio County
The No. H34 O’Connor -H-, operated by T-C Oil Company, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Huff (2600) field, 12 miles northwest of Tivoli. Daily production was 178 mcf of natural gas.
The No. 86 O’Connor, operated by T-C Oil Company, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Huff (5400) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli. Daily production was 110 mcf of natural gas and 96.3 bbl of oil.
The No. 80 O’Connor, operated by T-C Oil Company, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Huff (5000) field, 10 miles northwest of Tivoli. Daily production was 262 mcf of natural gas and 0 bbl of oil.
San Patricio County
None.