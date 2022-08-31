(This response is to an op-ed piece titled ‘A bond referendum for county facilities is needed so that local industry will pay its fair share’ written by Bill T. Wilson II that was published in the Aug. 4 edition of The News of San Patricio. The article can be found at Mysoutex.com)
A recent article called for a bond referendum to ensure that local industry paid its fair share of the county’s outstanding debt. However, in addition to creating better career opportunities and being valued members of our community, our local industry pays their fair share of the county’s outstanding debt.
For 2021, the county’s top 10 taxpayers contribute approximately 30% of the payment of the debt service taxes (interest & sinking or “I&S”) with the total commercial and industrial taxpayers contributing approximately 50%, according to the county auditor office’s calculations.
Moreover, the county is proposing an approximate $0.017 decrease in the county property tax rate from 0.495157 (2022) to 0.478138 (2023) with the additional debt obligation for these projects taken into consideration.
It is a long standing practice of the San Patricio County Commissioners Court to not abate county’s road and bridge or I&S Taxes – regardless of whether or not the voters approved the indebtedness.
Next, bond election (voter approved) and certificates of obligation (“CO” – no election required) both ensure the use of I&S taxes, therefore voter approval is not required.
Here is why CO financing saved county taxpayers money. The commissioners court’s mindful decision to move forward with COs to finance three vital county facility projects in the amount of $70 million was made in late November 2021.
Simply put by Investment Banker Tony Jaso, “I think that one benefit of the Court deciding to issue COs was timing. In this case, waiting until the May election date and issuing in June or July would have meant a higher interest rate.”
Jaso is the Executive Vice President at Estrada Hinojosa Investment Bankers and the County’s Investment Bankers for many years.
Jaso made multiple trips to Sinton to walk the court through financing options. The significant industrial projects in San Patricio County is listed as a credit strength in Moody’s Investors Service Opinion from 2022. Ultimately, our industrial projects, our county leadership’s conservative practices, and advantageous timing resulted in the County securing the funding necessary to complete these much needed projects at a lower interest rate as the demand for the County’s COs exceeded the supply.
The county commissioners court, with seasoned support from its county auditor David Wendel, consistently monitors expenditures with an eye towards reducing or saving costs.
In February, Moody’s identified the county’s “healthy financial position supported by conservative budgeting practices” in their Credit Opinion.
The budgeting and planning process for the construction of 2 new county facilities (Court’s Building and Hurricane & Tornado Resistant Safe Shelter) and the comprehensive renovations to the current Courthouse, began in June 2020 with a feasibility study.
The factors the commissioners court took into consideration included climbing interest rates, increasing construction costs and that the definition of debt was about to change in September 2021.
Now, not every project can be financed by COs. The three county facility projects however are appropriate uses for CO financing. Here, looking back, the commissioners court’s 2021 decision to pursue CO financing was a timely conservative approach that will not “put a much greater tax burden on our residents and small business owners,” as suggested in the recent op-ed that ran in The News of San Patricio.