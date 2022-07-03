Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said during the June 8 city council meeting that she would be in favor of regular drug tests for herself and council members.
Moses initiated an agenda item to discuss mandatory drug testing of employees contracted by the city.
“I think that anybody who’s here in city hall that works for us in this building, supervised or unsupervised, should be required to have a drug test,” Moses said. “I would drug test all of us.”
Council member Mary Gleinser asked Moses if she wanted to include herself and council members to be undergo mandatory drug testing.
“Yeah, let’s do it,” Moses answered. “I’ve wanted to. Let’s do it.”
Moses was asked by Gleinser why the mayor felt drug testing was necessary.
“Is there a need for that? What concern do you have?” Gleinser asked.
“I have concerns about incidents that have occurred,” Moses said. “I think it’s a good idea. People who work at Dairy Queen have to get drug tested.”
Barbara Boulware-Wells, the city’s legal counsel, advised Moses against requiring contracted employees to be drug tested unless it was stipulated in the contract.
“Unless you hire them with the understanding that they are going to be drug tested ... you’re not supposed to go back and add something like that,” Boulware-Wells said. “You would be adding a condition to their employment that you hadn’t discussed with them before.”
“I’m saying that people that have issues and take things will even take things from their mother,” Moses said. “People who have issues with substance abuse do not discriminate about where they get the things they sell to get whatever their fancy is.”
It was brought up during the discussion that there are only two contracted employees working for the city.
“I just want to drug test people that work here,” Moses said. “That’s all I want.”
The name of one of the contracted employees was mentioned during the discussion.
“You said you have some specific worries?” council member Robin Alaniz asked Moses. “Shouldn’t we go into executive session for this?”
“I will talk to Barbara about it,” Moses said. “I have some concerns because there have been some issues.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•