Meacham wins Stars & Stripes title, continuing summer of vaulting

Having won the Vaulter Magazine Stars & Stripes title in the desert of California, Anthony Meacham is now ready to take his skills to the streets of Alabama.
Meacham cleared 16 feet, 6 inches on July 2 in Menifee, California. The former three-time state champion at Woodsboro and Kansas-bound vaulter will next compete in the Dauphin Street Vault on July 16 in Mobile, Alabama.
The Dauphin Street Vault is a daylong event with the pit down the middle of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile.
“I feel it’s a new experience for me,” Meacham said. “It’s something different, but pretty cool as many people who know nothing about pole vaulting can watch the show and just wonder, ‘Who are these people?’ ”
“He has no idea what it’s going to be like as far as the atmosphere,” said Kevin Hall, Meacham’s vaulting coach.
Meacham will be competing in the open elite division. Last year, the winning vault was 18-2.
“That gives you the idea of the level of competition,” Hall said. “Tenth place was 16-9.”
Meacham is still trying to get back to 100% after sustaining a hamstring injury in December that almost wiped out his entire senior year of vaulting at Woodsboro.
Meacham also had to battle an illness that prevented him from practicing before the state meet. Despite the setbacks, he captured his third gold medal by clearing 15-6.
“I’m probably about 85 to 90% right now,” Meacham said.
Meacham won the Stars & Stripes in 2020 by clearing 17-1 and won the Class 2A state title with an effort of 17 feet.
“My confidence has stayed the same the whole year,” Meacham said. “I never lost it. My confidence will stay the same no matter what, because I know what I can do and how I can do it.”
“He’s one run away from a mid-17 jump,” Hall said. “It just has to happen.”
Woodsboro’s Layton Niemann, who reached the state meet last year as a freshman, will also compete in the Dauphin Street Vault.
