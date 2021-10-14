Other companies at the Steel Dynamics Inc. campus so far:
• JM steel - They have a 90,000 square foot steel processing and warehousing facility on 25 acres with 50 employees with a $10 million capital investment so far. They recently announced they are expanding into the solar panel business which will add more jobs and investment.
• Ferrous 85” Co. - Planning phase one startup in the third quarter of 2021. They have a 20 acre site and they’re going to be constructing a 50,000 square foot building with 22 jobs with a $15 million capital investment. Phase two is going to be an exact replica of phase one and is going to add about 20 More jobs and another $15 million in capital investment.
• Friedman Industries - One of the newest companies to join the SDI campus which will create approximately 40 new jobs with a $10 million capital investment.
• Bull Moose Tube - They will be constructing a new facility on 34 acres with approximately 52 new jobs and a $20 million capital investment.