Angelita Saenz Sauceda, 82, of Karnes City, died peacefully in her home Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Sauceda was born April 14, 1937, to Jose Maria and Anita (Cavazos) Saenz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Sauceda Sr.; her father, Jose Maria Saenz; her mother, Anita Saenz; and step-mother, Francesca Saenz.
Survivors include seven children, Ramon (Laura) Sauceda Jr. of Montgomery, Daniel (Denise) Sauceda of Pleasanton, Maryann Sauceda of Silver Spring, Maryland, Stella Sauceda (James) Mallard of Floresville, Robert Sauceda of Karnes City, David (Carrie) Sauceda of Harlingen and Melinda Sauceda (Joseph) Gorzell of Pawnee; 21 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at Rhodes Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment to follow in the New Bremen Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.