Carlos Gonzales, 45, of Sudan, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Mr. Gonzales was born Jan. 27, 1974, in Amherst and was a truck driver for Texas Cooperative Producers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jose F. Gonzales and Francisca Gonzales; his mother, Magdalena Lazcano; a sister, Rosario Gomez; a nephew, Juan Ramon Gomez; and a granddaughter, Azalea Jade Zavala.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Librada Gonzales; four children, Libby Ann (Hector) Zavala, Priscilla Nicole (fiancé Christopher Alaniz) Gonzales, Sara Lee Gonzales and Carlos Gonzales Jr.; grandchildren, Raiden Zavala, Alaric Zavala, Asael Zavala, Tyson Alaniz, Penelope Alaniz and Anylah Lara; sisters, Maria Cantu, Guadalupe Lazcano, Magdalena Lazcano, Francisca Lazcano and JoAnn; and brothers, Martin Lazcano and Cresensio Lazcano.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
