Infant Davian Frank Diaz died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Antonio.
He was born Sept. 20, 2019, in Cuero to David Lee Diaz Jr. and Marti Marissa Zapata.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Sylvestre and Consuelo Reyes, and Reyes and Lillie Mendoza.
Survivors include his parents; siblings, Devany Rae Diaz and David Lee Diaz III; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Duenes, Sonia Zapata, Frank Zapata and David Lee Diaz Sr.; uncles, Gabriel Lee (Victoria) Gutierrez and Zed Emiliano Zapata; and aunts, Jacki Denise Zapata, Lillie Diaz, and Celeste (Michael Doss) Morin.
Visitation was held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Rhodes Funeral Chapel in Runge with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial followed at the Runge Latin Cemetery.
