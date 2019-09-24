Mary Margaret Pullin Polasek, 84, was called to her eternal resting place on Sept. 22, 2019.
She entered this world on Sept. 23, 1934 in Falls City to Jesse Glenn and Celeste Kowalik Pullin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Richard Polasek, Sr.; grandson, Edward L. Polasek, Jr.; granddaughter, April M. Polasek.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Ann Elaine Pullin Ritter; children, Elizabeth Marie Polasek Boudreau (Charles), James R. Polasek, Jr. (Karen), David Glenn Polasek (Diana), Edward Louis Polasek (Cathy), Joseph Anthony Polasek, Robert John Polasek, Sr. (Cheryl), Marcus Wayne Polasek (Nancy), Benjamin Patrick Polasek (Kim); 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 Wednesday, Sept. 25. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. All services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Ingleside. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Hobson.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336. Phone: 361-758-3221
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.