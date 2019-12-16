Tommey Ocanas, 92, of San Antonio, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, at her residence.
Mrs. Ocanas was born March 27, 1927, in Nordheim.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Ocanas; and sons, Jimmy and Joe Ocanas.
Survivors include nine children, Angelita (Fidel) Gonzalez of Conroe, Paul Ocanas of Houston, Elva (Tony) Gamez, Belia (Ernest) San Martin, Jesse Ocanas, Mary (Steve) Lambert and Martin Ocanas, all of San Antonio, Yolanda Ocanas of Corpus Christi and Alicia (Wayne) Rodriguez of McQueeney; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 15, at Rhodes Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at Loma Alta Cemetery in Kenedy.
