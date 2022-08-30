A few days after TxDOT’s issued a notice of default to the developer of the New Harbor Bridge Project, Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC), Senator John Cornyn visited the Port of Corpus Christi and gave his thoughts on the ongoing issues.
“I remember being here at the ribbon cutting when we kicked off this project and frankly, it’s frustrating and disappointing for everybody that it hasn’t been completed yet,” Cornyn said. “But I would say safety is job number one. That’s a non-negotiable red line.”
He said it is also important to make sure the current bridge is safe and will continue to be safe until the new one is built.
Cornyn added, “It’s important to have this Harbor Bridge completed at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later, and that it is done in a safe way.”
At another press conference held earlier that day, State Representative Todd Hunter was a little ‘assertive’ about the ordeal.
“Let’s not keep calling it what we keep calling it, the Harbor Bridge – it’s not a bridge,” he said riasing his voice. “It’s a big gap. Until we finish it, until it gets built it’s not a bridge.
“You need pure disclosure and transparency. Yeah, we got a 15 day legal situation but I want full transparency. You, the taxpayer need the information. I have people coming to me right now scared to even drive over near the area. That is not the message we want to send from the coast.”
Hunter called for three things; full transparency on issues related to the New Harbor Bridge, media should have access to all the information in order to get it to the public and deligation so taxpayers will know who’s paying for the overruns as the project continues to be delayed.
“Then the question I will ask every day is, ‘What is the timeline? What is the deadline? Is it five years? Ten years? Tell us, we deserve to know.”
