Several opportunities for needed funding were open to discussion by Refugio County officials this month.
Spending for county projects was broached during a special meeting of commissioners court on Jan. 12, beginning with a discussion on how to best use funds on a potential RESTORE Act grant. Santos-McBain representative Hailey Satterwhite was on-hand to update commissioners on the grant and several potential uses.
Satterwhite stated that she has had ongoing talks with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on grant reviews, most recently following up with TCEQ on Dec. 9, 2020. When received from the state, grant money will be used on the Austwell/Hynes Bay Dock Pier and Fish Pier project, as well as the Austwell City Park and Woodsboro Veterans Park projects.
Another project that will be undertaken using RESTORE funding is the Bayside boat ramp endeavor. In October 2020, the county requested Texas Parks and Wildlife to relinquish management operations of the boat ramp, with TPWD releasing the ramp to county control on Nov. 1, 2020.
To make improvements on the ramp, the county is now working with Satterwhite and Santos-McBain on creating an engineering services request for qualification (RFQ), which Satterwhite described as a “competitive process” in order to get the best engineering firm available. The RFQ will have several necessities for any firm looking to get onto the project, namely prior knowledge and/or experience with other “coastal projects.”
“It’s the first step in trying to get something together, and we’ll use the RESTORE dollars to do that,” County Judge Robert Blashcke stated.
RESTORE, short for The Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act of 2012, was born from the destruction caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010. The RESTORE Act dedicates 80 percent of civil and administrative penalties paid under the Clean Water Act by the parties responsible in connection with the spill. This fund, the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Trust fund, goes toward projects that relate to ecosystem restoration, economic recovery, and tourism promotion in the Gulf Coast region.
When a final resolution on administrative and civil penalties from the spill is reached, Texas is expected to receive at least $550 million in RESTORE funds through 2033. Currently, funds are overseen by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, which includes representatives from Texas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. TCEQ Commissioner Toby Baker currently presides as Texas’ council representative.
Three other avenues for project funding were also discussed after the meeting with Satterwhite.
First, commissioners authorized the awarding of a professional service provider contract to Grantworks for the 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Block Grant fund (TxCDBG). Awarding the contract came down to Grantworks and Langford Community Management Services, both of which the county has done business with in the past. In the end, Grantworks was selected, and will earn $35,000 from the transaction if successful in bringing funds to the county.
Per the Texas Department of Agriculture, the goal of the grant funding is “to develop viable communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, as well as by expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low-to-moderate income.”
Grant funds will go toward the improvement of public facilities and housing conditions for those with lower incomes, as well as the creation and retention of employment for those citizens. Examples of projects that can be used under TxCDBG funding include:
•Water and wastewater system improvements
•Drainage improvements
•Housing rehabilitation
•Gas system improvements
•Road and street improvements
•Fire protection facilities
•Community, senior, and social service centers
•Shelters for persons with special needs
Housing improvements are a priority for the county, both through the TxCDBG funding and through Refugio’s HOME Program, which Blaschke noted has been “very successful” in the past.
Funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the HOME Investment Partnerships Program aims to expand the supply of “decent, safe, affordable housing” by funding a variety of potential projects. The program acts more on the personal level, aiding individuals with homeowner construction and homebuyer assistance. Commissioners approved an authorization at the Jan. 12 meeting to solicit requests for proposals for the HOME program.
The final grant discussion turned to the county’s law enforcement sector, as the county acknowledged Resolution 2021-R-02 between Refugio County and the Office of the Governor regarding the Stonegarden Grant. This grant, under the operation of the same name, helps enhance and improve law enforcement agencies in areas near the United States-Mexico border. Refugio County is eligible for grant funding through the “Rio Grande Valley” sector of counties, of which Aransas County is also a part.
Eligible activities under the grant funding include overtime pay for law enforcement personnel, additional personnel costs, costs for equipment purchase and rental, as well as cost for travel and certain supplies.
