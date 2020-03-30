Completions
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 7-12, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 6H A. Banduch A, operated by BPX Operating Company, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,848 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.82 miles northeast of Karnes City. Daily production was 599 mcf of natural gas and 845 bbl of oil.
The No. 102H Parker Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,719 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 2 miles north of Panna Maria. Daily production was 600 mcf of natural gas and 388 bbl of oil.
The No. 103H Parker Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,975 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 2 miles north of Panna Maria. Daily production was 2,257 mcf of natural gas and 1,488 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
The No. 3H Holler Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,493 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 9.3 miles northeast of Fowlerton. Daily production was 430 mcf of natural gas and 891 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H Holler Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,460 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 9.3 miles northeast of Fowlerton. Daily production was 136 mcf of natural gas and 1,298 bbl of oil.
The No. 1H Valkyrie A, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,074 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 759 mcf of natural gas and 1,235 bbl of oil.
The No. 2H Valkyrie B, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,523 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 786 mcf of natural gas and 1,459 bbl of oil.
The No. 3H Valkyrie C, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,073 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 936 mcf of natural gas and 2,067 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H Valkyrie D, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,607 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 1,187 mcf of natural gas and 2,264 bbl of oil.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
The No. 88 O’Connor, operated by T-C Oil Company, LLC has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Huff (4400) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli. Daily production was 10 mcf of natural gas and 21.2 bbl of oil.
San Patricio County
None.