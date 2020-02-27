Completions
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Feb. 10-16, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
The No. 1 Schilling, operated by Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Yougeen (Hockley 4500) field, 6 miles southwest of Beeville. Daily production was 3.34 bbl of oil.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. B 8H Escondido Creek-Weiss 3 (SA) B8, operated by Equinor Texas Onshore Prop LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,198 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 2.18 miles northeast of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 104H Blanc Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,518 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 4 miles southeast of Gillett. Daily production was 1,992 mcf of natural gas and 2,144 bbl of oil.
The No. 1H San Christoval Ranch Unit G AC, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,025 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 12.5 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,739 mcf of natural gas and 363 bbl of oil.
The No. 3H San Christoval Ranch Unit G, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,409 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 12.5 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 5,346 mcf of natural gas and 1,353 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H San Christoval Ranch Unit G, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,653 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 12.5 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 5,257 mcf of natural gas and 1,278 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW D, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,025 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.2 miles southwest of Helena. Daily production was 2,299 mcf of natural gas and 1,479 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW E, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,337 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.2 miles southwest of Helena. Daily production was 3,119 mcf of natural gas and 1,905 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW B, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,202 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.2 miles southwest of Helena. Daily production was 2,781 mcf of natural gas and 1,805 bbl of oil.
The No. 1 Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW C, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,436 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.2 miles southwest of Helena. Daily production was 3,194 mcf of natural gas and 1,885 bbl of oil.
The Nos. 5H-10H Concord South D-I, operated by Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 15,996, 15,992, 16,001, 15,994, 16,727 and 16,648 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 10 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 3H Rockhopper C, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,789 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.5 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 954 mcf of natural gas and 1,280 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H Rockhopper D, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 21,200 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.5 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 1,351 mcf of natural gas and 1,853 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Rockhopper E, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,094 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.5 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 1,165 mcf of natural gas and 1,495 bbl of oil.
The No. 1H Tillie Ann A AC, operated by BPX Operating Company., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,493 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 8.3 miles northeast of Karnes City. Daily production was 1,120 mcf of natural gas and 847 bbl of oil.
The Nos. 104H-106H Chevelle Unit, operated by Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 13,158, 13,114 and 12,847 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, between 5.4-5.5 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 101H Rodan A, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 14,228 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 7.11 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 1,388 mcf of natural gas and 1,722 bbl of oil.
The No. 502H Brysch Jonas Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,455 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5 miles northeast of Lenz. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 1H Buehring-Gilley PSA, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,280 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7 miles northwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 1H Moczygemba Pollok Unit AC, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,455 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 5.3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 1H SCR G-Mobil C SA, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,873 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 12.4 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 5,204 mcf of natural gas and 1,374 bbl of oil.
The Nos. 1H-3H Turnbull Unit E, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 18,682, 18,652 and 18,726 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 10.2 miles southwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 2H Turnbull Unit H, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,063 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 13.9 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 1H SCR B-Turnbull H 1H PSA, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,154 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 13.9 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
Live Oak County
The No. 2 Stolte Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,686 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 18.2 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
McMullen County
The No. 91H Middle McCowen, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,895 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.41 miles northeast of Campbellton. Daily production is unknown.
Nueces County
The No. 1 Liska-Norris, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Minnie Bock, N. (Bertram Sand) field, 4.5 miles east of Banquete. Daily production was 4 mcf of natural gas and 13.7 bbl of oil.
Refugio County
The No. 5GW Thomas O’Connor -A-, operated by Hilcorp Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tom O’Connor field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 98 Thomas O’Connor “C”, operated by Hilcorp Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tom O’Connor (5450 Sand) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 121 Thomas O’Connor -A-, operated by Hilcorp Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tom O’Connor (5450 Sand) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 214 Lambert Gas Unit, operated by Hilcorp Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tom O’Connor (7930) field, 6 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production is unknown.
San Patricio County
None.