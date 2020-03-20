Completions
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 1-6, 2020
Atascosa County
The No. A301 Billy Hindes-South 301, operated by Venado Operating Company LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 14,106 feet in the Briscoe Ranch (Eagleford) field, 14.7 miles southwest of Charlotte. Daily production was 281 mcf of natural gas and 964 bbl of oil.
The No. A302 Billy Hindes-South Unit, operated by Venado Operating Company LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 14,592 feet in the Briscoe Ranch (Eagleford) field, 14.7 miles southwest of Charlotte. Daily production was 246 mcf of natural gas and 1,158 bbl of oil.
The No. A303 Billy Hindes-South Unit, operated by Venado Operating Company LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 15,143 feet in the Briscoe Ranch (Eagleford) field, 14.7 miles southwest of Charlotte. Daily production was 187 mcf of natural gas and 622 bbl of oil.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
The No. 1 Marek-Whitley, operated by Cimarron Engineering, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Circle -B- (5000) field, 10.5 miles northwest of Refugio. Daily production was 1 mcf of natural gas and 23 bbl of oil.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 8H A. Banduch A, operated by BPX Operating Company, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,870 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.82 miles northeast of Karnes City. Daily production was 499 mcf of natural gas and 814 bbl of oil.
The No. 2 Henning, operated by Produced Water Transfer1 LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6.6 miles east of Gillett. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 2H Concord North, operated by Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,624 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.5 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production was 327 mcf of natural gas and 848 bbl of oil.
The No. 3H Concord North, operated by Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,917 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.5 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production was 431 mcf of natural gas and 1,037 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
None.
Nueces County
The No. 1 Cottingham, operated by Cimarron Engineering, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Agua Dulce (Consolidated Frio) field, 5 miles north of Banquete. Daily production was 534 mcf of natural gas.
Refugio County
None.
San Patricio County
None.