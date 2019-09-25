One editor says goodbye ... another says hello

It’s been just over a week since I began as the editor for the Karnes Countywide.
As a San Antonio resident, born and raised, I’m excited about covering Karnes County.
I first started as a sports editor for the El Campo Leader-News and after nearly two years, I moved closer to home and became the sports editor for the Pleasanton Express.
With my first opportunity as an editor, I’m ready to hit the ground running.
Bruce Harper took great care of me during my first week at the paper.
He drove me around the county while showing me the ropes.
I knew little about Karnes County growing up other than it was great for dove hunting.
Within the first hour of my first day, I was at the Youth Showbarn sitting next to the Honorable Wade J. Hedtke in the back of a mule.
The Black Gold Shootout was taking place, and I knew I would fit right in since I love the outdoors.
My father took me fishing and hunting growing up, which sparked a love for the outdoors.
I have three children and my oldest, Tahlia, is 8 years old.
She loves to spend time outdoors nearly as much as I do.
She’s my bird dog when dove hunting, my lookout when deer hunting and partner in crime when we are paddling around in our kayaks.
My only son, Alessandro, just turned 3 years old and also loves to spend time outdoors.
I can’t wait for him to start hunting as well.
My youngest daughter, Sofia, recently turned 3 months old, yet she is ready with her camo onesies.
Even though some call me a city boy, I can relate on many levels to area residents.
That is why I feel I will have a smooth transition while covering Karnes County.
So to the community of Karnes County, if you see me around the area please stop and say hello.
My office door is always open.