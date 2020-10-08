by Chris Filoteo
Editor
GEORGE WEST – As early voting approaching Oct. 13, the Live Oak County Republican Party hosted a forum Sept. 28 with several candidates presenting to a crowd at the Barn at Katzfey Ranches.
As the longest serving sheriff in the state, Larry Busby reached out to voters.
“I’m grateful to be running unopposed,” he said. “I represent the people of this county.”
Sheriff Busby has been in office since Jan. 1, 1981 and is the third longest serving sheriff in the county.
There were three local candidates, along with two Judges in the Court of Criminal Appeals and state elected positions.
Candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donnie Watkins is running unopposed.
“This position is really important to me and I’ll take it seriously,” he said. “I’m grateful and I look forward to the task as serving the community to the best of my abilities.”
Candidate Kitley Mofatt-Wasicek has been with the county for nine years as she campaigns for re-election.
“I’m enjoying the job and it’s not only about deposits to the county,” she said. “We handle all of the human resources in the county. We put a lot of time to do audits on HR and to look at what employees need. I want to do the best for Live Oak County.”
For the first time since 2012, State Representative District 31 Ryan Guillen is opposed.
Marian Knowlton is the candidate opposing Representative Guillen.
“This is not the Democratic Party of old,” she said. “I’m for abolishing the property tax system. It’s an archaic system that needs to be changed.”
Incumbent Judge Kevin Patrick Yeary Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4, along with incumbent Judge Bert Richardson Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 spoke to the crowd about name recognition at the supreme court level.
“Most people don’t even know Texas has two supreme courts,” Judge Richardson said.
Judge Yeary added, “It’s important for us to gain name recognition since many people don’t know about these positions.”
First-time candidate, Frank Pomeroy is running for State Senator District 21 against incumbent Senator Judith Zaffirini.
“There are 18 counties in the district, so I am making the rounds to get my name out,” Pomeroy said. “I’m not a career politician. I’m a pastor, but I feel God has called me to step in. This country was founded on morals and values we need to get back to. Let’s turn this district back to being red. We are in a battle right now between right and wrong.”
Candidate James “Jim” Wright for Texas Railroad Commissioner mentioned the importance of the position in rural counties.
“This is the most important agency when it comes to oil and gas with uranium and coal,” he said. “We have subsidized renewable energy. We have the largest number of windmills in the country. We are going to see the oil and gas industry abolished if I lose.”
Lastly, candidate Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez for U.S. Representative District 15 discussed her ties to the area.
“My campaign started in Live Oak County,” she said. “This county made a difference for me. I’m a small business owner that has never ran for office before. If elected, I will represent eight counties that have been blue forever. Counties like here are going to help us cross over the finish line to make sure the country stays the way it is: capitalism; pro-life; pro-God and pro-second amendment.
“This country was founded on Christian principles and has been blessed by the hand of God. We must remain one nation under God. We will see that happen and it’s important for voters to step up. Together, we will make history and flip the district red.”
The LORP is hosting a Trump Train parade Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at Kinsel Ford in Three Rivers. For more information, check out the LORP Facebook page.