GEORGE WEST – Since July 1980, Cobb Pharmacy has filled prescriptions for the community.
Tim Cobb moved to the current location in 1983, but later added 2,500 square feet in 1999.
Now Tim’s daughter, Stephanie Trbula, has taken over after earning her doctorate in pharmacy.
“I started working here when I was 10 years old,” Stephanie laughed. “But I began as a pharmacist eight years ago.”
Despite remaining open when COVID-19 first hit, the pharmacy implemented changes in order to continue its service to the community.
“We closed our doors for the first month,” Stephanie said. “We were still open, but not allowing customers inside. We began offering curbside service, which has been extremely popular.”
Another factor that impacted the pharmacy was keeping items in stock at first.
“We had a hard time stocking PPE equipment because it was being shipped to the northern states that were affected,” Tim said. “Now we are able to get some of those items since wholesalers have stock. Everything from masks, thermometers, gloves and more.”
As a family business, the transfer from father to daughter has been beneficial for everyone.
“I brought us into the computer age,” Stephanie said. “We updated the computer system that is much faster and more efficient. We offer text alerts for patients when their prescriptions are ready. We have an online presence with our website and social media outlets. I have people asking from New York asking about purses we carry after a Facebook post.”
Tim added, “We have a lot of people shopping for our gifts because there is nothing like that where they are from. Whether its surrounding counties, or online we have a wide selection.”
As a family business, Tim and Stephanie take great pride with serving the community.
“It’s essential that we stay open,” Tim said. “We develop relationships with the families and become to know them.”
Stephanie added, “I love taking care of people. These are my customers and I will fight to get them everything I possibly can. Customers have choice to use mail order and go to big stores, but they stay with us.”
The community support has been exponentially helpful through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very satisfied,” Tim said. “Business picked up and maybe people didn’t want to travel out of town and possibly become exposed somewhere else.”
Stephanie added, “The community has been supportive with dropping of food and flowers to boost morale.”
On top off adding curbside service, the pharmacy delivers to eligible customers.
“We delivery to the elderly and disabled,” Stephanie said. “For those that don’t have the means to pick up their medications.”
Cobb Pharmacy is located off 510 Houston St. and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at The Progress and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.