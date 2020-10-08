by Chris Filoteo
Editor
GEORGE WEST – With the fall season upon us, the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre will present a schedule of events leading up to its inaugural Christmas Play.
After hosting its first vintage movie showing over the past weekend, the board of directors is moving forward with a music-filled lineup of events.
“We knew we couldn’t get the big names, but we wanted to showcase music,” Thomasine Rushing, Public Relations Director/Thespian said. “One of our board members opened for Deion Pride a while back, so we are going to feature local talent.”
The theatre hosted a play a few months ago, but shut down afterwards due to COVID-19 conditions.
“When we realized after the play and couldn’t find performers like we want, we shut down and received HOT money to use for renovations,” Rushing said. “So grateful of city for HOT to help. COVID gave us time to do other things to remodel when we were closed.”
With the help of Hotel Occupancy Taxes from the City of George West, along with many donors the theatre was remodeled in many needed areas.
“What was a lake is now down to a puddle,” Glynis Home-Strause, President of the board laughed about water leaks in the building. “It’s hard with a flat roof for the water to go anywhere. We also fixed the lighting, arranged seating for ADA and did a lot of organizing.”
Rushing added, “We have areas up front for ADA patrons and will have two chairs in the middle of the back row removed for ADA patrons as well. We want everyone to have a safe way in and out.”
With two vintage movies and two local music events slated, along with Days of Stories and a Christmas Play, board members were ready to put together events.
“Being restricted by COVID we were fired up and ready to go,” Rushing said.
The theater will host the Texas State Liars Contest, in conjunction with Days of Stories, featuring up to 10 participants with the winner taking home a trophy.
“It’s a bunch of stories where you think it’s a lie and it could be the truth, but you don’t know where to two meet,” Strause said. “We will also feature local story tellers from the Live Oak County Historical Commission, along with professional story tellers telling ghost stories after supper.”
A jamboree will feature country music with a flare of local talent.
“We will feature country music and maybe pop music,” Strause said. “We will have a regular jamboree and might do some gospel songs, but maybe not. We will give locals an opportunity to perform.”
Lastly, an inaugural Christmas Play is set for Dec. 19 with local writer Ann Snuggs writing the play.
“It’s going to be like a karaoke play,” Strause said. “We will have four to five actresses and a sing along for the audience.”
Seating for all events are limited to 50 percent capacity, which is approximately 176 patrons. Every other row is roped off for COVID-19 conditions, including guests wearing masks and hand sanitizer available.
For more information, check out dobie-westtheatre.com.
•cfiloteo@mysoutex.com •