Dog park expansion allows more room to run

by Chris Filoteo
Editor
THREE RIVERS – Dog owners can now take advantage of the newly expanded dog park.
What was former Mayor Sammy Garcia’s idea has led to a resourceful amenity for everyone.
“We recently expanded it by another 50 by 50 lot,” City Administrator Thomas Salazar said. “We are in the process of adding activities for the dogs. We have some barrels and want to add ramps for them to run up and down.”
The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce donated a brand new sign that lists rules of the park.
“The chamber donated the sign and we posted it,” Salazar said. “We put it out there and want to add lights. That sign ties in everything the citizens need to know about the park. Putting the sign there helps people know it’s not a fence with a roof and barrels.”
Located off E McMullen Street near Hilbert H. Kopplin Memorial Park, the dog park is often used by drivers passing through.
“We have it close to Hwy 281 because of the amount of people passing by,” Salazar said. “My grandfather’s house isn’t far, so I’ve seen an RV trailer parked there for half a day with three dogs running around just taking a break. I see more people passing through using it than the community.”
Another item will be placed in the park once available.
“You can’t have a dog park without a fire hydrant,” Salazar laughed. “We are waiting to replace an old hydrant within the city and will put it at the dog park.”
As the city currently awaits responses in regards to grant applications with Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, plans for the dog park are in the works in the future.
“We applied for a grant with TPWD and want to do the sidewalks and benches with a walking trail around town that will span in that area,” Salazar said. “We see some other things coming down the road that will help us keep growing in that area.”