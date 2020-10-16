GEORGE WEST – Children of all ages can look forward to trick or treating this year as the city and police department hosts a Truck-or-Treat on Halloween.
With COVID-19 concerns, the function will only be a drive thru event that is safe for everyone.
“We will have candy bagged already,” Mayor Andrew Garza said. “We will have a couple people wearing masks and gloves handing out the bags of candy. We don’t wan to discourage the kids from not being able to enjoy Halloween and going trick or treating, so we just modified it in a way where it’s safe with the kids.”
Participants will enter Fannin Street through the parking lot and exit on Austin Street.
This year, organizations are still welcome in the parking lot, yet must follow COVID-19 safety measures with face coverings and social distancing guidelines, according to Mayor Garza.
“We will have different groups set up in vehicles in the parking lot,” he said. “We have to social distance and follow guidelines for those organizations that want to do so.”
The event is set for Halloween, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the city hall parking lot located at 406 Nueces Street.
For more information about the event, contact city hall at 361-449-1556.