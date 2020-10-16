GEORGE WEST – The Live Oak County courthouse turns 100 next month, but any centennial celebration will have to wait until next year.
A historical marker will be erected at the courthouse after years of planning from the Live Oak County Historical Commission.
The LOCHC began its efforts two years ago in preparation for the centennial celebration.
“It’s a lengthy process (in this case beginning in 2018) requiring planning, research, writing a documented historical narrative and submitting to the Texas Historical Commission with an application and approval,” Richard Hudson, publicity chair for LOCHC said. “And all this must be submitted within a window designated by the THC. Once approved the manufacturing of the marker takes approximately another year. All Texas historical markers begin at the local county level by court appointed volunteers.”
In commemoration of 100 years of moving the county seat from Oakville to George West, the courthouse will don a new marker.
“The Live Oak County courthouse is a registered Texas Historical Landmark, submitted by the LOCHC and approved this year by the Texas Historical Commission,” Hudson said. “The THC requires that the historical marker be at the site the marker celebrates. Naturally, the unveiling of the historical marker plays an important part in the centennial celebration.”
Hudson provided a tentative timeline in regards to the marker being added at the courthouse next year.
“The THC informed me they do not expect to write the first draft of marker inscription until January 2021,” he said. “The inscription will be sent to me for accuracy and LOCHC approval. This may take another 10 days before the second draft is submitted for approval.
“Once text approved, a marker is ordered and the foundry will take up to eight weeks to produce and ship the marker. So, it appears that March 2121 is when the centennial celebration may take place.”
Next month marks the 100th anniversary of the courthouse being at George West, yet COVID-19 safety concerns pushed back any plans for a celebration.
“Since COVID-19 is a present concern, the Judge (Jim Huff) and commissioners felt it necessary to postpone the celebration and unveiling.”