by Chris Filoteo
Editor
GEORGE WEST – With the holiday season approaching, the George West Cemetery Association is inviting the public to participate in a celebration for veterans.
“We are asking any organization that wants to participate and lay the wreaths at the cemetery,” Glynis Holm Strause, President of the George West Cemetery Association said. “There will be wreaths at three area cemeteries, but the main presentation will be at the George West cemetery.”
Wreaths Across America is a program that provides wreaths for $15 per wreath to be laid at veterans’ graves in cemeteries.
The celebration is to highlight the dedicated service by the veterans resting at the cemeteries.
“This is a way to honor them during the holiday season,” Strause said. “We really haven’t done anything for Veterans Day, or Memorial Day. We invite you to purchase a wreath in the name of your special veteran.”
There are 210 veterans at the GW cemetery, according to the GWCA.
“A little known fact is after the second world war, there was an area dedicated as the circle of honor,” Strause said. “It’s for veteran’s buried without a body and we are working on enhancing that area.”
The celebration is set for Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the gateway to the ceremony.
The cemetery is named after the founder of the City of George West. – George Washington West.
West specified that anyone who has ever called his town home, whether they live in town, or out in Live Oak County, may secure a burial place free of charge.
In conjunction with the Live Oak County Historical Commission, the George West Cemetery has been designated a Texas Historical Cemetery. The marker dedication will be held in 2021.
“We won’t get the historical marker until Spring sometime next year,” Strause said.
All will be welcome to attend the celebration of this over a century-old cemetery.
For more information about donation forms, call Robin McKinney at 361-492-9301, or Strause at 361-436-1098, or email at ghstraus@ymail.com