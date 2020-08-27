THREE RIVERS – A second employee testing positive for COVID-19 was reported recently.
Students returned virtually August 17, but the ISD will abide by its reopening health plan, according to Superintendent Les Dragon.
“Our plan is to physically return September 14,” he said. “For that not to happen, there would have to be major community spread involving teachers and students. If I don’t have teachers I can’t have kids return.”
According to Superintendent Dragon, the employee had no contact with students and is now in quarantine.
Currently there is a small group of students using high school facilities in order to connect online safely.
Superintendent Dragon said TRISD is monitoring surrounding county ISD’s on their approach with COVID-19 measures.
“We have every intention to return and we are monitoring our neighbors and see their models and learn what we can,” he said. “We have two employees recovering and eight in quarantine. The parents are encouraging for the students to return and we know there will be bumps in the road.
“I detect a lot of stress in the staff and community because this situation is not easy. If we can get past this I don’t see anything comparable to this.”
The plan is subject to change and will be updated accordingly with COVID-19 developments.
