by Chris Filoteo
Editor
THREE RIVERS – The chamber of commerce may possibly continue the Lion’s Club tradition of a catfish tournament sometime next year.
“I thought we could discuss the chance of hosting a catfish tournament,” Rick Sowell, president of the chamber said during a recent meeting. “The local Lion’s club used to do it and it faded away. I thought we could take it up. We have fishing people that now how to run those tournaments and would gladly do it.”
The potential catfish tournament would be held at Choke Canyon Lake possibly in early June.
“It would be something to get local people together and we can get with the parks department too,” Sowell said. “This is about getting an old tradition restarted. I’m not worried about making money it’s just about to get back to normality. Of course we can use the money for scholarship funds.”
The possibilities of multiple divisions from bank fishing, using a boat, trotline and/or rod and reel surface for competitors.
“We can check with schools to make sure no schedules conflict,” Sowell said.
TR Chamber Executive Director Virginia Herring added, “That tournament did good for a long time and no we can do something. Everyone from back then isn’t with the Lion’s Club anymore.”
In other matters, the chamber briefly discussed scheduling a Santa And the Christmas Stroll set for Dec. 5.
And the chamber set its birding festival for Feb. 6, 2021 at Choke Canyon State Park.