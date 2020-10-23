by Chris Filoteo
Editor
THREE RIVERS – Citizens can expect the proposed tax rate not to increase after a recent meeting.
A tax rate of $0.68726 per $100 valuation works within the city’s budget, according to the City of Three Rivers Financial Director Sheila Kerr.
“We can still get the same amount of money by dropping the taxes a little bit,” she said. “We didn’t have any increases in expenses from the city. We also have more property value this year, so we were able to lower the rate.”
The proposed tax rate is also not greater than the voter approval tax rate, which allows the city to not require to hold an election to seek voter approval of the rate.
The following tax rates by the City of Three Rivers are:
• proposed tax rate: $0.68726 per $100
• no-new revenue tax rate: $0.77661 per $100
• voter-approval tax rate: $0.69176 per $100
• de minimis rate: $0.86511 per $100
The city works with the appraisal district to calculate the rates.
“We have a worksheet with the appraisal district for the rates,” Kerr said.