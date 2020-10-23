by Chris Filoteo
Editor
COASTAL BEND – With the vast majority of court cases using court appointed attorneys, Live Oak, McMullen and Bee Counties created a public defender program.
The Texas Indigent Defense Commission Regional Public Defender Program was created to suffice funds for each county using indigent attorneys.
“The collaboration between our counties allows access to excellent defense for our indigent clients that need representation,” McMullen County Judge James Teal said. “Indigent defense attorneys are difficult to find in McMullen County. It’s a very beneficial program for our court system.”
The issue of finding a court appointed attorney in Live Oak County is similar.
“Before, if someone needed a lawyer we would have to find an attorney locally that would take court appointments,” Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff said. “In rural areas, that’s not so easy, so we would look in San Antonio, or Corpus areas.”
Judge’s Huff and Teal both stated 60 percent of all cases need indigent attorneys in their respected counties.
Bee County is the grant administrator, but Live Oak and McMullen Counties are listed as applicants.
“What makes this attractive is the commission in Austin for the indigent defense commission receives money from legislators that offer grants,” Judge Huff said. “Our grant will pay for 50 percent of that agreement. The three counties were apart of the first regional plan that was every created. The money we receive goes to a contract we have with Texas Real Grand Legal Aid. We have done business with them from the beginning and they provide services throughout the state.”
The addition of the program will rapidly cut downtime that was a previous issue.
“They are signed to an attorney right there and then,” Judge Huff said. “It helps the judges constitute our responsibilities and being done right there in the courtroom helps a lot. It can become expensive to pay mileage, in court time and coordination with the attorneys out of the area many times is more difficult, so having one to take those cases in the room is 100 percent better. Now, the guidelines are to fill out an application in court to become qualified. If they’re eligible, they meet the attorney right there and the next date the case can be brought up again.”