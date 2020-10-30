by Chris Filoteo
THREE RIVERS – As the second school to return students full time in the Coastal Bend region, things were definitely harder behind the scenes.
“I believe the hardest part was when we had our first COVID-19 employee cases and its impact on a particular department early on in the process,” TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon said about returning to full time education. “We have felt that we have dodged bullets daily in light of all of the health and safety protocols in place. I cannot tell you the amount of hours that COVID-19 has shifted our attention and workloads towards.”
George West ISD was the first Coastal Bend region school to return full time, but TRISD remained steadfast with its own assessments and how it would safely return its students.
“We went four weeks remote, five additional weeks remote/face-to-face, and then transitioned to bring everyone back,” Dragon said. “We cannot look at Bexar or Nueces County and have exactly the same approach regarding the return to school We had to formulate a plan that was best for Three Rivers ISD.
“We spoke to our board to gauge the community and spoke to other superintendents across the Coastal Bend region. Our stakeholders felt that we followed a process. Looking back, not one thing was easy. There were so many ‘what if’s’ involved.”
With a small percentage of students learning virtually before the transition to full time, TRISD was ready to return in a traditional setting.
“Teaching both remote and face-to-face learners was a particular struggle for our educators,” Dragon said. “We had less than forty-something students who were participating by remote instruction. It was time to return to school for face to face. I realize that this decision was not seen as favorable by everyone. I believe the vast majority is glad that we have returned to school. ”