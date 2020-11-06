by Chris Filoteo
THREE RIVERS – As students settle in for full-time education, three teachers shared their experiences with COVID-19.
James Conn teaches high school math and is in his 21st year at TRISD.
“Overall, the students have reacted in a positive manner,” he said. “Most students have appreciated returning to routine. Grades have improved and it seems like the students’ mental statuses have improved since we returned.”
Rebecca Neal has taught for 21 years, but is in her second year at TRHS as she teaches honors physics, honors chemistry and chemistry.
“One thing that has stood out to me upon returning full time is having a new appreciation for in-person learning,” she said. “It’s nice to get a break from teaching once in a while, but teaching alone in a room without students is quite depressing. I think we all realized that we really do need each other to make it through the rigors of all that education entails.
“It is so much more than just teaching. Every class has a personality and I missed that connection with my students during virtual learning.”
Kim Graves is in her 26th year at TRISD and teaches first grade reading.
“Some of the students did not miss a beat, but there are some who returned with noticeable gaps,” she said. “Teaching a first grader to read remotely is very challenging. Face to face instructing is always the best way to teach a young child phonemic awareness and basic reading foundational skills.”
After starting the semester remotely, the teachers have noticed differences in grades with their students.
“There has been vast improvements with grades,” Conn said. “That varies from student to student. I have some students with improved grades since returning and I have some with the same grades. I don’t have any students that have worse grades since returning.”
Neal added, “I have seen student grades starting to improve. I teach physics and chemistry and my students do a much better job when they are able to ask questions during class. Many need one-on-one interaction to help them understand different concepts. As a teacher, it is necessary to have immediate student feedback, so that we know how to modify and tweak our lessons to enhance their understanding. Many of my students have commented that they prefer in person learning than a virtual learning environment.”
A common denominator amongst all of the teachers was the importance of in-classroom education over remote learning.
“Building relationships can only be done face-to-face and a computer screen will never take the place of working in small group instruction and those two things are fundamental when teaching young children to read,” Graves said.
Conn added, “As an educator, I do not think that remote learning can every replace the face-to-face atmosphere and experience. Some students excel in both situations, but there are many that need face-to-face instruction.”
Neal added, “It is difficult to foster strong and positive relationships with your students when they are being taught virtually. Positive relationships in the classroom motivate teachers as well as students. This is why in person learning is so much more beneficial and effective than remote learning. Our students help guide how we teach and how we can help them reach their highest potential.”