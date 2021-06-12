The Friend to Friend Pink Event is usually an annual event, but last year was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But the ladies in pink are back this year to spread the message of getting tested for breast cancer soon and often.
“The reason why we do this during this month is because of the fact that it reminds people to get screened,” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service County Extension Agent Kathy Farrow, who also plans the event, said. “In October there’s a lot of publicity about breast cancer because it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month awareness, so we do this halfway through the year so if they haven’t had their screenings yet this is a reminder to get them done. That’s the reason we do this event.”
Keynote speaker and South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation Educational Director Cynthia Bunton Gonzales added, “The purpose of this Friend to Friend event is to also make it a community effort for all of us to know your health status, and to get your health screenings, so that we can get help early and all of us can have more birthdays.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•