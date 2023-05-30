Refugio Library reveals new juvenile non-fiction books

The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library in Refugio recently revealed some new educational books that have been added to its juvenile non-fiction collection.
Youngsters can explore the deep oceans with sharks, take a ride with horses, and check out the many cat and dog breeds in “The Animal Encyclopedias.”
Each book in the “Math Beginnings” series uses photographs, colorful graphics, and simple text to teach young readers a basic math concept.
The “My Community” series is a way for kids to learn about some of the most important workers in their communities and strengthen their reading skills.
From giant ecosystems to tiny cells, “Discover Biology” introduces readers to how living things interact.
“Animal Survival” introduces readers to a variety of survival techniques and how each one allows an animal to thrive in its habitat.
In the “United States Encyclopedias” series, readers will learn about the history of the U.S. government and how it operates, take a look at the challenges and accomplishments of each U.S. president, explore the breathtaking U.S. national parks, and discover the uniqueness of each state.