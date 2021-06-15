So how many Indians were there in Texas at the beginning of the Anglo-European immigration? More than we might imagine; the number may have been in the range of one-third to one million.
Moreover, that number was a lot fewer than when Columbus arrived in the New World in 1492. Anthropologists, archeologists and historians have been trying to estimate the native population of the Americas in 1491, but the lack of written records has made the subject one of much debate.
They have had to make do with early explorers’ accounts, estimates of the effects of European epidemic diseases and other surrogates for population. The higher end of pre-Columbian estimates for North America is in the range of 10 to 20 million.
The estimates for mortality from epidemic diseases have been in the range of 90 percent for the 300 years following European colonization. So, in 1800 the native population was a fraction of its original numbers.
The anecdotal evidence for depopulation comes from early Spanish explorers like Cortes, De Soto, Pizarro and others who noted the outbreak of epidemics and the disappearances of whole villages.
The first epidemics were not long in coming. Smallpox appeared among the Incas in Mexico in 1524, although it had probably already appeared in the Caribbean Islands. The diseases were able to race ahead of the Europeans by means of already-infected Indians, so contact with infected Europeans was not required.
Since almost all of the epidemic diseases had a source in domesticated animals, contact with the pigs and cows brought to the Americas might have been enough.
In Texas, the first smallpox outbreak was associated with La Salle’s settlement at Fort St. Louis in 1685. Inadvertently, the Spanish missions of the 1700s were sites of contagion where hunter-gatherer Indians assembled in close quarters with Europeans and their animals.
To be sure, a population estimate for Indians in Texas would be a moving target. Besides the epidemic diseases, there was also immigration of Indian groups from the north, northwest and east.
The Comanche moved south into Texas in the 1700s and displaced the Apache to the west. Some eastern tribes like the Cherokee and the Creek moved from the east into Texas.
A surprising 600 Indian tribes were named in the historical record in Texas for the 400 years from 1500 to 1900. Most of us now could name only a few of these, like the Karankawa, Caddo, Tonkawa and Wichita, in addition to the better known Comanche and Apache.
The New Handbook of Texas, printed in 1996, listed all 600 of the Indian tribe names alphabetically, from Aba to Zorquan. Michael B. Collins, an archeologist, surveyed the historical references for the tribal names and classified them by the century of the reference and their location in seven geographical areas in Texas.
Collins published the results of his survey in the Bulletin of the Texas Archeological Society in 1999. Included were a number of important Gulf Coast tribal names most people would not recognize. For example, the Akokisa of the eastern Gulf Coast were mentioned in the historical record for 400 years, the Bidai from the same region, for 300 years.
It is not possible to go from this multiplicity of Indian tribal names to any kind of population estimate because it is unknown if the name refers to a band, a group or a tribe. So the numbers associated with each name might range from as few as a hundred to 10,000.
It is known that the Comanche and the Caddo tribes had populations in excess of 10,000. Robert Ricklis estimated the Karankawa to number about 2,000 in 1800, down from a figure of 8,000 in 1700. However, the plethora of tribal names in Texas does argue for a large population.
As mentioned above, the early Anglo-European settlers in Texas might have been entering a land with one-third to one million people. However, the nomadic hunter-gatherer lifestyle of the Indians made the land seem only sparsely settled.
