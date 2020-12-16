Refugio’s city council went to the farms during the council’s Dec. 8 meeting, laying out new plans regarding 4-H animals within the city limits.
The council approved variances to the list of 4-H animals allowed within Refugio limits, adding cattle and swine to the list of approved city animals. Before, the council had not allowed the animals in the city, but added swine and cattle due to the need to take care of 4-H projects. Previously, 4-H representatives were not aware of the limitations.
“What do you do, do you tell a kid (they’re) out? You can’t do that,” said council member Larry Anzaldua. “So, we are trying to do a variance this year for that, with a note that it’ll only be for (2021).”
The variances for swine and cattle are new additions to the animal list, as variances were given out in 2020 to allow rabbits, chickens and goats within the city limits for 4-H use. The 4-H pens holding the swine and cattle are currently on the outskirts of the community, with no real complaints thus far.
“We’re here to help, not to hurt, so we’re just gonna have to try it out this year and hope the people on the left and right (of the 4-H pens) don’t care about the smell,” Anzaldua said. “If they do, we’re going to have to do something.”
Also at the Dec. 8 meeting, the council officially administered the oath of office to newly appointed town of Refugio Municipal Court Judge Emi Pullin Riemenschneider. The new judge began her position on Dec. 1, taking over from retiring judge Gary Bourland. Riemenschneider can be reached at her office via phone at 361-526-1635.
The council cancelled the scheduled Dec. 22 meeting, allowing the council members to spend more time with their families during the holiday season.
