Refugio City Council went back to the farm on Jan. 26, discussing what should be done with several of the county’s potential animal projects.
During the Jan. 26 council meeting, it was decided that turkeys and rabbits be added to the list of acceptable animals within city limits for 4-H project use, adding onto Chapter 3 of the Refugio Code of Ordinances. Previously, the only accepted animals within city limits for the use of 4-H projects were sheep, goats and chickens.
The altering of the ordinance will allow for easier local access to turkey and rabbit projects, especially around the time of the county fair. The 2021 fair is currently scheduled for March 24-27. Each year, the county’s extension agent officer gives city council a list of animals that will be used for 4-H projects, advising the council on what local pens will be looking like.
While the council was agreeable to adding the turkey and rabbit projects to the code, swine and steer projects were not added onto the ordinance. Previously, council had created variances to the ordinance to accompany specific 4-H projects, but did not add the animals full-time.
The council meeting began with a public hearing regarding the applications submission to the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Texas Community Block Grant Program (TxCDBG) grant.
Per the Texas Department of Agriculture, the goal of the grant funding is “to develop viable communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, as well as by expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low-to-moderate income.”
Council specifically mentioned several water and sewer lines that would be a priority to improve under the grant funding.
Another action taken by council was the proclamation of April 2021 as Fair Housing Month for the city, helping “to fulfill Fair Housing activity obligations as required.” This proclamation refers to the Texas Fair Housing Act, which according to the state’s department of housing and community affairs, means protection for “your right to rent an apartment, buy a home, obtain a mortgage, or purchase homeowners insurance free from discrimination.”
Types of discrimination centered in on by the act are housing discrimination due to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and/or disability. The proclamation is a statement of the city’s continued work towards promoting fair housing choices.
The council was generous towards one of its own during the meeting, giving a $1 raise in hourly rate for Officer Amy Cuevas in the Refugio Police Department. Cuevas was hired on July 14, and was required to complete a six-month probationary period before receiving any sort of raise. Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. noted that Cuevas has been doing an “outstanding” job on the force.
Refugio City Council will meet next on Tuesday, one of two February meetings.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•