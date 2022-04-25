Austwell-Tivoli’s Audrey Martinez and Aracely Revilla captured third place at the Region IV-1A Tennis Tournament on April 11-12 at Pflugerville High School.
Martinez and Revilla defeated Bruni’s Madisyn Black and Kirsten Chapa 6-3, 6-0 in the first round and advanced past Hubbard’s Jenna Lee Morris and Kalli Cummings 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Knippa’s Kayleigh Griffin and Kennedy Thompson defeated Martinez and Revilla 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Martinez and Revilla beat McMullen County’s Ryleigh Kuehlem and Jayden Jones 7-7 (7-1), 6-4.
Austwell-Tivoli’s Conner Denton finished fourth in boys singles.
Denton defeated Hubbard’s Kevin Whitworth 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and beat Bruni’s Walker Whitworth 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Denton fell in the semifinals to Nueces Canyon’s Texas Ranger Schmidt 6-0, 6-1 and lost in the third-place match to Chireno’s Brett Rushing 6-1, 6-2.
Austwell-Tivoli’s Anavli Reyes and Yesenia Revilla won their girls doubles first-round match over Goodrich’s Latrina Morgan and Jamya Garrett 6-0, 6-1, but lost to McMullen County’s Kuehlem and Jones 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
A-T’s Salvador Alvarado won his first-round match in boys singles Bynum’s Darrell Tovar 6-2, 6-0, but fell 6-3, 6-1 to Utopia’s Luke Leavelle in the quarterfinals.
The A-T mixed doubles team of Dominick Castrejon and Janelle Moreno made it to the semifinals.
Castrejon and Moreno defeated Mt. Calm’s Matthew Kraayvanger and Rocio Aguirre 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and Hubbard’s Kelli Cummings and Blake Fowler 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Castrejon and Moreno lost 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals to Utopia’s Cherish Dunlap and Will Leman. In the third-place match, Castrejon and Moreno were defeated 6-3, 6-3 by McMullen County’s Rudy Mesa and Shelby Slavinski.
A-T’s other mixed doubles team of Alejandro Ruiz and Mariah Martinez won its first-round match 6-1, 6-0 over Trinidad’s Umonte Grant and Kellie Airheart, but lost 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Rocksprings’ Rebecca Ruiz and Wendell Epperson.
