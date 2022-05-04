Austwell-Tivoli’s Yesenia Revilla finished in 20th place at the Region IV-1A Golf Tournament on April 18-19 at the ShadowGlen Golf Course in Manor.
Revilla shot a 143-132 for a total of 275 and led the Lady Redfish to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
Also leading the Lady Redfish were Audrey Martinez (139-138–277), Jenelle Moreno (132-147–279), Anauli Reyes (141-141–282), Aracely Revilla (140-150–290) and Mariah Martinez (143-147–290).
Two Austwell-Tivoli golfers competed in the boys division as individuals.
Dominick Castrejon was 50th with a 135-128–263 and Simon Lumpkins tied for 51st with a 136-128–264.
