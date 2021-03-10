The battle between the state of Texas and the COVID-19 pandemic has been like a heavyweight boxing match over the past 12 months, with the state taking a beating in the early going. This past week, state officials answered the 10-count and have begun to hit back.
At an address to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on March 2, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he is lifting key mandates in the fight against the virus, lifting the statewide mask mandate as well as increasing capacity of all Texas businesses and facilities to 100 percent. The orders are active as of March 10.
The announcement comes in the midst of heavy COVID-19 vaccination rollout, as nearly seven million vaccine shots have been administered as of March 10. This accounts for over half of Texas’ senior population. Abbott noted during the address that due to increased vaccine supply, every senior in the state who is wanting a vaccine should be able to get one by the end of March.
“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Teas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
That being said, Abbott did not outright dismiss the lessons learned during the pandemic.
“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” he said. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”
The executive order to lift mask mandates and increase business capacity, Executive Order No. GA-34, includes several advisories for different sectors of Texas life.
First, there will be “no COVID-19-related operating limits for any business or other establishment” for all counties, save ones in areas with high hospitalizations. A high hospitalization rate is defined by the order as any “trauma service area” that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent. As of March 3, none of the state’s 22 trauma service areas are above the 15 percent threshold, the closest being trauma service area I in the El Paso region (13.11 percent). The trauma service area belonging to Refugio County, trauma service area U, is at 5.62 percent of total hospital capacity taken up by COVID-19 patients, per the Texas DSHS COVID-19 dashboard. Out of a population estimate of 630,897, there are currently 100 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in trauma service area U facilities.
As for masks and other face coverings, the governor’s wording is such: “individuals are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth whenever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household, but no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear or to mandate the wearing of a face covering.” This also applies to all counties not under high hospitalization rates.
If Refugio’s trauma service center were to push past the 15 percent threshold for hospitalization, the state would still not impose any sanctions, however the county judge may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies. These strategies may stay in place during a time of crisis, provided that:
•Business and other establishments may not be required to operate at less than 50 percent of total occupancy, with no operating limits allowed to be imposed for religious services (including those conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship), public and private schools and institutions of higher education, as well as child-care services.
•No jurisdiction may impose confinement in jail as a penalty for violating any order issued in response to COVID-19.
•No jurisdiction may impose a penalty of any kind for failure to wear a face covering or failure to mandate that customers or employees wear face coverings, except that a legally authorized official may act to enforce trespassing laws and remove violators at the request of a business establishment or other property owner.
Public schools may operate under the new order per guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency on March 3. The TEA updated its public health guidance to state that “a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” but that “local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”
Nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities will be following the guidance of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) regarding visitations, and “should follow infection control policies and practices set forth by HHSC, including minimizing the movement of staff between facilities whenever possible.”
County and municipal jails will be taking their cues from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards regarding visitations.
Abbott’s orders come as Refugio County is continuing to prioritize vaccinations for tier 1A and tier 1B candidates. However, those residents outside the tiers 1A and 1B lists may begin their vaccination journey by joining the witing list at https://refugiohospital.com. In the event the county has more vaccines than tier 1A and 1B patients on the list, vaccines will begin to be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Refugio County Memorial Hospital announced on March 3 that the facility’s pre-order safety policies will remain in place. Masks will continue to be worn by staff, patients and visitors. The hospital’s Wellness Center opened back up with 100 percent capacity (masks required) on March 10.
The March 2 address came as a surprise to many in Abbott’s circle, including three of the four medical experts that helped create the Texas “strike force” for reopening. One of Abbott’s advisors, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan, posted a statement with his reservations on the order.
“I don’t think this is the right time,” he said. “Texas has been making some real progress, but it’s too soon for full reopening and to stop masking around others.”
DSHS commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt also did not have direct contact with Abbott regarding the decision, but did tell the House Public Health Committee on March 3 that he agreed with the Governor’s sentiments.
“I think the difference is, should you wear a mask? The answer is absolutely yes,” he said. “Does the governor want folks to wear a mask and to take their own personal responsibility to do it? The answer, I believe, is yes.”
