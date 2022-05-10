Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more.
Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it- and there is no “right” way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month (OAM) 2022 is Age My Way.
Every May is the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the celebration of OAM.
This year’s theme focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.
This year, Refugio County Elderly Services and the Williamson Senior Center are excited to celebrate OAM with their partners in the aging community.
Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in communities for as long as possible benefits everyone.
Join RCES and The Williamson Senior Center in strengthening the community.
Submitted by Refugio County Elderly Services